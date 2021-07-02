Temperature soars in Saskatoon as centre of scorching weather system moves into province

After a week of soaring temperatures, the mercury is expected hit 39 in Saskatoon on Friday.

The anticipated high has prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to renew its heat warning for the city.

"The dome of intense heat that has been in place over western Canada has moved into Saskatchewan," the weather agency said in an alert issued early Friday morning.

A high of 34.9 was recorded in Saskatoon on Thursday, surpassing a previous record high of 33.9 set in 1962. Throughout the province a total of 28 daily temperatures were broken.

The weather system shattered temperature records in 59 communities in British Columbia including the village of Lytton where the temperature hit 49.6 earlier this week.

The scorching conditions fueled a wildfire that forced evacuations and destroyed most of the village.

“The high in Saskatoon is forecast for 39 degrees which would break a daily record set in 1986,” said Justin Shelley Meteorologist Environment and Climate Change Canada.

According to Environment Canada the hottest temperature in Saskatoon for July is 40 which was recorded on three separate days:

July 17, 1919

July19, 1941

July 30, 1946

“We have a large upper ridge over the region. The same heat dome that brought record-breaking temperatures across BC and Alberta,” said Justin Shelley Meteorologist Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The temperatures are impacting some of Saskatoon most vulnerable.

“We’ve seen a lot of our clients with heat exhaustion, dealing with trying to stay hydrated, dealing with trying to find a cool place which right now is really hard with COVID implications,” said Saskatoon Indian & Metis Friendship Centre COVID relief coordinator Jennifer Whitecap

The Saskatoon Indian & Metis Friendship Centre is offering food and water.

“We find a lot of our clients, will sleep outside of the building, trying to find any type of shade to keep cool during this time.”

KEEPING COOL

Two splash parks in the city had children jumping for joy in the water. Both the River Landing and the Mayfair Spray Park are currently operating.

“It cools us off,” said six-year-old Dominic Wuschke

“It’s really hot, that’s why I came to the spray park,” said ten-year-old Bryony Amos.

In a press release the City of Saskatoon says all paddling pools will be open starting July 5.

“It’s pretty hot at night. It’s nice to down here (River Landing) and be in the water and get he breeze of the river,” said parent Mike Amos. “It’s getting pretty hot these days.”

“We don’t have air condition at home so the last few days have kind of been interesting to get the kids to try and sleep at home,” said parent Krysta Doerksen. “I’m probably the biggest complainer about the heat, the kids have been alright.”

According to Environment Canada over the weekend temperatures are expected dip but still staying warm before returning to average July temperatures by early next week.

HEALTH RISKS

In its warning Environment Canada warns the intense heat poses the most risk for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions," the agency said.

"Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you feel dizzy or disoriented seek medical attention. Call 911 or your local emergency number. If someone has a high temperature and is unconscious or confused or has stopped sweating. Cool the person right away."