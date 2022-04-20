Temperature swings ahead for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is predicting some temperature swings in the Windsor-Essex forecast.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/hr late this afternoon.

The region should reach a high of 11C, after a wind chill of -6C Wednesday morning. UV index 7 or high.

As for Wednesday night, it will be cloudy with rain beginning overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 7C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday..rain ending late in the morning then clearing. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20C. UV index 8 or very high. Thursday night..clear. Low 7C.

Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C. Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 23C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25C. Sunday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 12C.

Monday..cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 17C. Monday night..cloudy. Low 7C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 14.2C and the average low is 3.6C.