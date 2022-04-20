Temperature swings ahead for Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is predicting some temperature swings in the Windsor-Essex forecast.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/hr late this afternoon.
The region should reach a high of 11C, after a wind chill of -6C Wednesday morning. UV index 7 or high.
As for Wednesday night, it will be cloudy with rain beginning overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 7C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday..rain ending late in the morning then clearing. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20C. UV index 8 or very high. Thursday night..clear. Low 7C.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C. Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9C.
- Saturday..cloudy. High 23C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25C. Sunday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 12C.
- Monday..cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 17C. Monday night..cloudy. Low 7C.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 14.2C and the average low is 3.6C.
