Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday, with a south wind gusting to 40km/hr and a high of 27C.

Tuesday night will be clear, becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind staying steady into the evening and down to a low 16C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, clearing early in the afternoon. Southeast wind gusting to 20 km/h late in the afternoon with a high 27C.
  • Thursday will be sunny with a high 30C.
  • A mix of sun and cloud on Friday and a high 30C.
  • Saturday another mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C.
