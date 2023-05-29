Temperatures could approach 30 C in Toronto this week

It is going to be a scorcher of a week in Toronto with some of the hottest temperatures the city has seen so far in 2023.

Environment Canada says that Toronto will see daytime highs of between 26 C and 29 C for the next seven days, with sunny skies in the forecast and little to no chance of rain.

The temperatures are well above the average daytime high for this time of year, which is just 21 C.

The nights will also remain relatively mild, with overnight lows of 15 C to 17 C throughout the week.

“I don't think anyone's going to be complaining except if your lawns and gardens are looking thirsty and then you're looking for rain that looks to be coming on Monday and Tuesday,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Monday.

“That is still a ways away though, so that could change. But for the time being you're probably going to have to do a little bit of watering yourself to keep your lawns and gardens looking healthy.”

Coulter said that there are “atmospheric conditions” which are bringing the stretch of “warm, dry and stable” weather to Ontario.

At this point the temperature in Toronto is expected to stall out at a high of 29 C on Tuesday and Friday – the hottest days of the week – but in some areas of northern Ontario the mercury could top 30 C.