iHeartRadio

Temperatures dip back to seasonal in Windsor-Essex

A cyclist rides through Gatineau Park as leaves change colour near Chelsea, Que. Wednesday October 10, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld)

After an unseasonably warm October so far, temperatures are back to more normal averages in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says Monday will be sunny with a high of 17 Celsius. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. UV index 4 or moderate.

The evening is expected to be clear with a low of 5C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tuesday night..clear. Low 9.
  • Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
  • Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.
  • Thursday..showers. High 16.
  • Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.
  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.
  • Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

The average high temperature this time of year is 15C and the average low is 6C.

12