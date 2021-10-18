Temperatures dip back to seasonal in Windsor-Essex

After an unseasonably warm October so far, temperatures are back to more normal averages in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says Monday will be sunny with a high of 17 Celsius. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. UV index 4 or moderate.

The evening is expected to be clear with a low of 5C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Thursday..showers. High 16.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

The average high temperature this time of year is 15C and the average low is 6C.