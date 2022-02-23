Temperatures dip below average in Windsor-Essex
After a mild day on Tuesday, Windsor-Essex residents can expect below average temperatures on Wednesday.
Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. West wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late this afternoon and the temperature steady near -4C.
Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h with a low -9C and a wind chill of -15C overnight.
Windsor-Essex was under a Special Weather Statement Monday and Tuesday as the region was expected to get up 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.
The total amount of precipitation recorded at Windsor International Airport on Tuesday was 3.3 mm.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Friday..flurries. High -5C. Friday night..clear. Low -10C.
- Saturday..sunny. High -2C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
- Sunday.. A mix of sun and cloud. High -1C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 1.7C and the average low is -6C.
-
Ontario school bus driver suspended after girl dropped hundreds of metres from regular stopAn Ontario school bus driver has been suspended after a nine-year-old girl was dropped off hundreds of metres from her regular stop.
-
Pilot project works to improve the health of forestsThe Ontario Woodlot Association is helping landowners take care of the health of their forests with a pilot project.
-
'On a wing and a prayer': Kamsack raises concerns over lack of emergency bedsServices at the Kamsack Hospital haven’t been operating at full capacity, for almost a year now, worrying some within the community.
-
Health-care worker stabbed by patient at St. Paul's Hospital: Vancouver policeCharges are possible after a patient stabbed a staff member at a downtown Vancouver hospital, police say.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of collegeA family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Water main break causes flooding on northeast Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).