Temperatures drop below average in Windsor-Essex

image.jpg

Time to get out the fall jackets as temperatures dip below seasonal in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says the region will only reach a high of 11 Celsius on Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud. It will be mainly cloudy in the evening. Low 5C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • Saturday mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 13.Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 6.
  • A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a high of 13.Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7.
  • Monday.. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers, High 12
  • Tuesday.. Cloudy. High 15C.
  • Wednesday.. Cloudy. High 16C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 14.1C and the average low is 5.1C.

12