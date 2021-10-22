Temperatures drop below average in Windsor-Essex

Time to get out the fall jackets as temperatures dip below seasonal in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says the region will only reach a high of 11 Celsius on Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud. It will be mainly cloudy in the evening. Low 5C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Saturday mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 13.Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 6.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a high of 13.Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday.. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers, High 12

Tuesday.. Cloudy. High 15C.

Wednesday.. Cloudy. High 16C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 14.1C and the average low is 5.1C.