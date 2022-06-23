Temperatures feeling more seasonal in London-Middlesex area

There is a much cooler start to the day on Thursday in the London area with many people waking up to about 13 C.

Temperatures will be feeling much more seasonal for the next couple of days as we et a small break in the extreme humidity.

All of the heat warnings have expired in southern Ontario with sunshine in the forecast until Sunday.

The average temperature for this day according to Environment Canada is 24.7 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 11.

Friday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 32.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 21.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 25.