Temperatures heat up this week in southern Alberta

Sunshine to kick off the week across Alberta. Isolated, non-severe thunderstorms could pop up along the foothills this afternoon and evening. The major threat here is localized heavy rainfall of up to 50 millimetres, along with small hail and gusty winds.

Heat warnings are likely to spread across the province throughout the week. Air quality may be an issue in the coming days as wildfire smoke from the U.S., B.C., and northern Saskatchewan move over Alberta.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, chance of thunderstorm overnight, 13 C

Tuesday:

Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, partly cloudy after that

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 14 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, partly cloudy after that, 13 C

Thursday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Risk of late evening thunderstorm, clear overnight, 15 C

Friday: