Temperatures in Toronto expected to drop to -30 C this weekend

Torontonians should prepare for another frigid weekend, with temperatures expected to drop to about -35 C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold weather warning for the city Friday, saying the brutal temperatures are expected to begin tonight and last until Saturday morning.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia,” the weather agency said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to about -20 C Friday night with the wind chill, dipping even further to between -30 C and -35 C overnight.

While the forecast calls for sun on Saturday morning, the temperature will remain close to -28 C with the wind chill. Risk of frostbite remains, Environment Canada says.

The forecast shows that residents will see a high of -7 C on Sunday, although the skies will be cloudy.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, there is no snow in the forecast.