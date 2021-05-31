Temperatures on the rise as we say so long to May: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Get ready for some big time heat over the next few days as the mercury rises well above the seasonal average.
Today we’ll see a steady dose of cloud coverage, with some sunny breaks and moderate winds. As the week rolls on we’re talking about mid-to-high thirty degree weather.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 26
Evening: 24
Tuesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 26
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 31