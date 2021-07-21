Temperatures remain steady, haze continues in southern Alberta

Although daytime highs are expected to stay in the mid-20s this week, smoke aloft and morning fog has kept daytime temperatures below potential.

There's a risk of afternoon thunderstorms for much of the province Wednesday afternoon, with the greatest risk of severe weather focused on west-central regions.

Smoke is generally clearing through the rest of the week, but a west and southwest flow on Wednesday and Thursday will continue to bring pockets of haze into southern Alberta.

Here’s the five day:

Wednesday

Smoke and cloud, risk of afternoon thunderstorm

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Clear, 11 C

Thursday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: Clear, 9 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Clear, 10 C

Saturday

Plenty of sun

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Mostly clear, 11 C

Sunday