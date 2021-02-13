The longest running winter festival in Edmonton has transformed Hawrelak Park into a winter play zone.

The Silver Skate Festival, now in its 31st year, is deeply rooted in Dutch winter conditions.

It combines sport, primarily skating, arts, culture and recreation.

The festival has also added DIY events and challenges to do with your household or cohort because of the pandemic.

The frigid temperatures were a bit of a challenge for some.

"The last week has been -30, -28, -36 with the wind chill, all that stuff. That’s been hard. But today is like, ‘Yeah that’s no problem.’ This is actually the perfect weather for doing this,” said snow carver Randall Fraser.

“It’s cold today, but not as cold as it has been,” said festival attendee Jennifer Tejada. We appreciate their hard work, they’ve done a really good job.”

The festival wraps up on Feb. 21.