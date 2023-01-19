Temperatures start to slide closer to the weekend
Another warm day is on the way for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent before temperatures start to slide heading into he weekend.
Rain showers continue but will eventually start to change to flurries as the temperature drops closer to the freezing mark.
Thursday: Rain ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing late this morning. High 8.
Thursday Night: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of drizzle early this evening. A few rain showers beginning early this evening then changing to 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle after midnight. Fog patches dissipating early this evening. Low plus 3.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle. Temperature falling to zero in the afternoon.
Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 2.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High plus 1.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High zero.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.
