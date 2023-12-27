Temperatures staying warm and stable to end Calgary's record-breaking December
Temperatures in Calgary are expected to climb even higher for Thursday.
In the morning when the sun rises just after 8:30 a.m., it should be 4C. In the afternoon, expect a high of at least 8C. It will also be a mainly sunny day.
We are locked into this weather pattern for pretty much the rest of the week.
Expect the mild temperatures and stable weather to continue for days, but by Sunday, the pattern will shift a little.
This means more clouds are possible on Sunday and there is a small chance of some snowflakes on New Year’s Eve.
Only one model is suggesting this snow, but I will keep my eye on it and keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend. Either way, we will kick off the new year with another mild day on Monday.
I’m sure this won’t surprise you, but this December in Calgary is the warmest on record – going back 141 years.
While it is dry in Cereal, Alta. now, this is what it looked like at this time last year.
Thank you Nancy Hanson for sending this in. We certainly need lots more moisture, but the quiet, warm weather in much of the prairies has been great for safer travels over the holidays.
-
'He was pretty much the best': Calgary man whose organs helped save lives honoured with charity hockey tournamentA charity hockey tournament held on Wednesday night helped honour a young Calgary man who died in a crash in Montana this past summer.
-
Suspect pushed rack of stolen winter coats onto SkyTrain, police sayPolice arrested a suspect who allegedly rolled a rack full of stolen winter coats onto a SkyTrain in East Vancouver this week.
-
OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam help Toronto Raptors snap road slide with 132-102 rout of Washington WizardsOG Anunoby scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors eased past the Washington Wizards 132-102 on Wednesday night.
-
Stanley Park train closed Wednesday due to power outageThere were some disappointed families after a power outage forced the closure of the Stanley Park holiday train on Wednesday.
-
Alta. family searching for dog believed to have been stolenA Rocky View family is desperately searching for their dog believed to have been stolen last month.
-
Ontario court orders developer to pay nearly $180K after selling homes in Richmond Hill without licenceAn Ontario court has ordered a developer to pay nearly $180,000 after illegally selling homes in Richmond Hill.
-
Maritime ski hills find snowmaking success in between spring-like conditionsSome Maritime ski hills are finding success in making and maintaining snow in between spring-like conditions, allowing for winter holiday openings.
-
Injured Gagner misses Oilers' California road trip but Holloway is nearing returnThe Christmas break is now over for the Edmonton Oilers as the team tries to turn the page on a disappointing start to its season.
-
New year brings new rules on asbestos and injury for some workers in B.C.Some British Columbia workers will be ringing in changes on Jan. 1, including new rules for those who work with asbestos and other requirements to help injured employees get back on the job.