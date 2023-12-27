Temperatures staying warm and stable to end Calgary's record-breaking December

Temperatures in Calgary are expected to climb even higher for Thursday.

In the morning when the sun rises just after 8:30 a.m., it should be 4C. In the afternoon, expect a high of at least 8C. It will also be a mainly sunny day.

We are locked into this weather pattern for pretty much the rest of the week.

Expect the mild temperatures and stable weather to continue for days, but by Sunday, the pattern will shift a little.

This means more clouds are possible on Sunday and there is a small chance of some snowflakes on New Year’s Eve.

Only one model is suggesting this snow, but I will keep my eye on it and keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend. Either way, we will kick off the new year with another mild day on Monday.

I’m sure this won’t surprise you, but this December in Calgary is the warmest on record – going back 141 years.

While it is dry in Cereal, Alta. now, this is what it looked like at this time last year.

Thank you Nancy Hanson for sending this in. We certainly need lots more moisture, but the quiet, warm weather in much of the prairies has been great for safer travels over the holidays.