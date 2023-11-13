Temperatures still above normal, but not nearly as warm

The story for most of southern Alberta has been warm and windy, while the mountains got a whack of winter.

Monday came with a daytime high of 14C degrees in Calgary.

The snow in the mountains will take a break for Tuesday, meaning conditions will stay sunny and windy for pretty much all communities in southern Alberta.

The wind chill will be back in Calgary on Tuesday morning and it will feel more like -6C at 8 a.m.

Expect an afternoon high of 6C, with gusts out of the west at 40 km/h for much of the day.

The snow returns to many mountain communities on Wednesday, with a good chance of some snow making its way into Calgary late Wednesday.

An early look at possible snow totals shows three centimetres from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning in YYC and about 10 more centimetres for Banff.

It looks like it will be just a quick burst of winter, with warmer, double-digit temperatures set to return later in the week.

Be careful in the backcountry – Avalanche Canada is “starting to see the first significant avalanches of the year.”

It’s an unstable snowpack, so some areas are under a higher risk level.

Here is a look at the winter weather drivers had to contend with near Banff on Monday. Rebecca Cooper took this picture near Banff at 4 p.m.