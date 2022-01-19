Temperatures to plummet likely causing flash freezing across parts of Muskoka
Parry Sound-Muskoka can expect heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing drizzle on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for a list of communities:
- Port Carling
- Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound
- Rosseau
- Killbear Park
- Bracebridge
- Gravenhurst
- Huntsville
- Baysville
The weather agency says up to 20 cm could fall in parts of the region on Wednesday.
Environment Canada warns that there is a risk of freezing drizzle in parts of Muskoka during the early afternoon before temperatures abruptly drop below freezing again later in the afternoon.
The weather could make for hazardous road conditions, and Environment Canada is asking drivers to use extra precautions as visibility could be limited, and the roads could be dangerous due to the freezing drizzle and accumulating snow.
Environment Canada suggests that when visibility is limited, turn on the vehicle's lights and maintain a safe following distance.
-
CRD suspends large-scale recycling due to equipment issuesThe Capital Regional District (CRD) is warning of further recycling delays, this time due to issues with equipment.
-
Grocery supply chain will directly impact availability and price of food in coming months: food professorGetting products to market is a global effort, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal factors, food delivery in the Maritimes is experiencing some delays.
-
'It's a good feeling': Calgary caterer expands culinary space to help other entrepreneursA Calgary business that once offered space to budding chefs and restaurateurs is expanding its own capacity to help more entrepreneurs get a leg up in the challenging economy.
-
Carleton University, University of Ottawa set to resume in-person learningUniversity of Ottawa students will return to campus on Jan. 31, while Carleton University will resume in-person learning on Feb. 7.
-
New Toronto program helps internationally educated nurses get Ontario licensesA new program created by Sunnybrook Health Sciences is helping the hospital find staff who were trained abroad to get their nursing licenses to work in Ontario.
-
B.C. First Nations make deal with Western Forests to defer old-growth loggingFour Vancouver Island First Nations have reached an agreement with forestry firm Western Forest Products Inc. to defer harvesting of 25 square kilometres of rare, ancient and priority old-growth trees.
-
Fredericton police to shut down homeless tent sites after fireAfter a fire occurred Tuesday night at a Fredericton tent site made for those experiencing homelessness, police say they will close sites throughout the city.
-
Cold snap gives anglers the green light to cautiously hit the iceMother Nature's recent cold snap may finally be giving winter anglers what they've been asking for as ice huts start popping up on the frozen waters across the region.
-
Ice On Whyte brings winter magic to Whyte AvenueAn outdoor winter event is returning to Edmonton with 11 internationally recognized snow and ice carvers from across the country.