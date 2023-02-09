iHeartRadio

Temperatures unofficially exceed 1966 record high in Windsor-Essex


Blue Heron Lake in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV WIndsor)

An unseasonably warm day in Windsor-Essex has unofficially broken records.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, temperatures reached 13.4C beating the warmest Feb. 9 on record.

Meteorologist Gary Archibald says records are only official once it is declared by Environment Canada, however, unofficially the 1966 record of 12.26 has been surpassed.

