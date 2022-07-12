WATCH: Tempers flare after Norwich council meeting
CTV News London Video Journalist
Marek Sutherland
Tuesday morning marked the first meeting of the Norwich Township council following a 30 minute delegation against 2SLGBTQ+ members last month.
There was a small outburst from a member of the nearly 200 people in attendance, but otherwise delegations were allowed to proceed without disruption.
Norwich Mayor Larry Martin addressed the assembled crowd at the end of the allegations to vow the council will do better after they let what many today addressed as hate speech at the previous meeting.
The speech by Jacob Dey is under investigation by the OPP.
Following Tuesday's meeting, a verbal altecation took place outside in the parking lot when a man approached a group of 2SLGBTQ+ supporters.
