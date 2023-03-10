Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa

A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) council chambers on Friday for an emergency meeting called just 24 hours earlier, to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.

Some of those who were in attendance are currently homeless.

"In a tent at Open Hearth, and still there,” said Charlene Johnson of Eskasoni First Nation.

"She woke up this morning covered in frost,” said Sheena Johnson, a supporter.

In an in-camera meeting Tuesday, council narrowly voted to effectively send the Rapid Housing Initiative money back to Ottawa, amid concerns that project proposals didn’t meet the necessary criteria.

The decision caused public uproar.

Friday, a new vote was unanimous to send all four local applications back to Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation (CMHC) to figure out which of them may be accepted.

"I absolutely think all of them (mayor and council) should resign. They have failed the community,” said Erika Shea, President & CEO of New Dawn Enterprises.

New Dawn Enterprises has fronted a joint proposal with the Ally Centre of Cape Breton to build more than 20 units for homelessness and harm reduction, both organizations are upset at the decision.

Shea was also angry at the fact proponents weren't allowed to speak at the council meeting, because not all project representatives were present.

"The other two proponents don't know this is happening. How is that good governance?” said Shea. “All we wanted was to make a presentation and tell the community about the national research and experts who have helped us to craft a proposal that is going to safely, thoughtfully, and with dignity and love house the people who are most vulnerable."

One councilor responded to the call for a mass resignation.

"You get those type of comments from any issue you make that's not on the side of the loudest, or the squeakiest wheel,” said Lorne Green, CBRM Councillor. “So, you get those calls all the time."

CBRM mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill said if the money was returned, it would be with tears on the envelope.

She added there is now more flexibility with CMHC to choose a project that's the best fit.

"If we were talking about what was going to happen with the $5 million yesterday, it would have been going back”, said McDougall-Merrill. "We now are able to put all four applications into that portal ensuring that there's going to be money here in the CBRM for affordable housing for those most vulnerable.”

Friday's vote means the money won't have to be returned by the previous March 15 deadline.