Temporary bike lane in Vancouver’s Stanley Park is staying, for now

The temporary bike lane that winds its way through Vancouver’s Stanley Park is staying at least until mid-November, and one Park Board commissioner believes it could become permanent.

A motion, passed at a Vancouver Park Board meeting in March, said the lane would be in place “until approximately Oct. 31, 2021.”

But there are no plans to remove it anytime soon.

The bike lane, which was first established at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, goes along Stanley Park Drive – a road that had primarily been used by cars. The added bicycle section is separated from vehicle traffic and therefore reduces road space for cars. It has drawn considerable attention in the city, with many people either avidly for or against it.

At the Oct. 18 Park Board meeting, Commissioner John Irwin gave notice of a motion to extend the bike lane until the Stanley Park Mobility study was complete, and a report put together with long-term recommendations. It was decided staff would pause plans to remove the lane.

Last month, CTV News was provided the cost of the bike lane, which came to $815,000 for public surveys, consultation and implementation.

An online survey asking for public input about the bike lane was open from Sept. 30 to Oct. 24, and the results are expected to be presented at the next Park Board meeting on Nov. 15.

Park Board Commissioner John Coupar has been against the plan from the beginning, along with Commissioner Tricia Barker. They were out-voted 5-2 in March when the Park Board decided to reinstate the bike lane for 2021.

“There is a motion coming before the board to make it permanent and I certainly don’t support making it permanent,” Coupar said. “I think this has been a real disaster for businesses in the park, our partners in the park, and it was an ill-conceived idea.”

Last month a B.C. Supreme Court justice rejected a petition from two businesses in the park that sought a judicial review of the Park Board's decision to reinstate the bike lane for 2021.

The temporary bike lane also involves one-way traffic along Beach Ave, meaning cars can only exit onto Georgia Street.

“I’m hearing a lot from residents and visitors they’re really not happy about having to exit the park on Georgia street into that heavy traffic,” Coupar said.

The temporary bike lane was first introduced in 2020 to allow for physical distancing on the seawall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was in place from June to September that year.