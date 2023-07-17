Temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., to re-open this week following another landslide
A temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., built to bypass a landslide last month, should re-open Wednesday following another incident this past weekend.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said heavy rain caused more erosion at the Route 120 location, forcing the temporary link to close Sunday morning.
The one-lane bridge had just opened to traffic Friday evening, after a portion of Route 120 was damaged on June 29 from heavy rain.
The detour adds about 35 minutes of driving time to downtown Edmundston.
“To ensure motorist safety, the slopes require added stabilization with heavy rock prior to re-opening,” said department spokesperson Tyler McLean in a statement Monday.
The department said Wednesday’s re-opening plan was tentative and weather dependent.
Vehicles carrying a heavier load (of anything over 62,500 kilograms) won’t be able to cross the temporary bridge once it re-opens, with a detour adding another hour of driving time.
-
Lake Louise RCMP ask for assistance after man bound for Calgary goes missingMounties out of Lake Louise are asking for help finding a missing man who was bound for Calgary.
-
10-year-old girl missing from MarlboroughCalgary police hope the public can help in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing late Wednesday morning.
-
90-year-old zipliner inspires 82-year-old to overcome life-long fear of heightsIf we can find pleasure in facing our fears, Toni says, we just may discover a whole new world of possibilities.
-
Ontario facility ordered to stop providing child care after police reveal sex offender lives on siteA facility west of Barrie providing services to children with autism has been ordered to stop offering child care after police said a convicted sexual offender is living at the same address.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crashA man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
-
Toronto hardware store open for nearly a century to close amid safety concernsA nearly century-old hardware store in the heart of Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ village is looking at closing its doors if the safety situation in the neighbourhood doesn’t improve.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in CharlottetownHousing Minister Rob Lantz was unhurt after being shoved by an aggravated man at the meeting over a safe injection site in Charlottetown's downtown.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concernPeople living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
City twins to compete in three sports at World Dwarf GamesBrandon and Jared Vanderlinden are the lone Edmontonians among the 50 athletes Canada is sending to Cologne, Germany, to compete in the eighth annual World Dwarf Games.