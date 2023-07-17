Temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., to re-open this week following another landslide

A temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., built to bypass a landslide last month, should re-open Wednesday following another incident this past weekend.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said heavy rain caused more erosion at the Route 120 location, forcing the temporary link to close Sunday morning.

The one-lane bridge had just opened to traffic Friday evening, after a portion of Route 120 was damaged on June 29 from heavy rain.

The detour adds about 35 minutes of driving time to downtown Edmundston.

“To ensure motorist safety, the slopes require added stabilization with heavy rock prior to re-opening,” said department spokesperson Tyler McLean in a statement Monday.

The department said Wednesday’s re-opening plan was tentative and weather dependent.

Vehicles carrying a heavier load (of anything over 62,500 kilograms) won’t be able to cross the temporary bridge once it re-opens, with a detour adding another hour of driving time.