Temporary closure of ER in northern Manitoba due to staff shortages
Staff shortages have led to the temporary closure of an emergency room in northern Manitoba.
In a notice posted Tuesday, the Northern Health Region announced the ER department in the Leaf Rapids Health Centre would close temporarily on Wednesday. It is expected to remain closed for nearly a week, with the reopening scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 19.
"This is a result of ongoing, persistent staffing issues," the notice reads.
The notice said primary care and public health services will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays from July 13 to 19. However there will be no health services provided on the weekend (July 16 and 17).
The health region said residents having a medical emergency should call 911 as EMS will remain available during this time.
Residents with non-life-threatening issues are asked to visit the primary care clinic during regular business hours or call Health Links-Info Santé at 1-888-315-9257.
