iHeartRadio

Temporary closures coming to Lagimodiere Boulevard and Day Street

image.jpg

Two major streets in Winnipeg will be temporarily closing for road construction work.

The City of Winnipeg said the off-ramp from northbound Lagimodiere Boulevard onto westbound Concordia Avenue will be temporarily closed on Sunday, July 11, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

The city also said northbound Day Street, from Melrose Avenue East to Pandora Avenue East, will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 12 until mid-August.

One lane of traffic will be open in the southbound direction.