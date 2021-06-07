Temporary cooling centre closed as Heat Warning lifted

The temporary cooling centre, at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) that was opened to the public this past weekend has now closed.

The City of Windsor made the move following the decision made by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to lift the heat warning that was in place.

Officials say four people used the cooling centre over the weekend.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issues a heat warning when two consecutive days are forecast to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31°C and a nighttime temperature greater than or equal to 21°C or a humidex of 42 or greater.