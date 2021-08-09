Temporary DriveTest location opens in Guelph to address pandemic backlog

The Ministry of Transportation has opened a temporary DriveTest Centre in Guelph to help catch up on missed tests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ministry, there are around 700,000 people looking for a driving test.

The Guelph centre is located at 200 Woodlawn Rd. West.

People can also book at the permanent Guelph location at 255 Woodlawn Rd. West, or at the Kitchener DriveTest Centre located at 1405 Ottawa St. North.

DriveTest Centres were closed for about 2.5 months during the most recent lockdown.

Another temporary site opened in Oshawa on Monday.

Four more are planned to open in September in:

Toronto

Hamilton/Niagara

Mississauga/Brampton

York/Durham

The ministry said they've added 167 temporary examiners for the locations, in addition to the 84 temporary examiners hired in the fall.

The Guelph location currently operates five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That will move to seven days a week starting in November.

Some people said they travelled to Guelph from other regions to get an appointment as early as possible.

"In Toronto, it's all booked up," said Enrique Guerra, who was at the Guelph location on Monday morning. "People are telling me that you have to wait two, three, four months until December from now, so that's really tough."

Tests can be booked online at DriveTest.ca. The Guelph location only offers G and G2 tests.