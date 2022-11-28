Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in the 600 block of Langside Street just after 6 p.m.
When crews got to the scene, they found several tents engulfed in smoke and flames.
The City of Winnipeg noted that several small explosions occurred, caused by compressed gas cylinders and propane tanks.
Everyone at the encampment safely got out, as well as tenants of two nearby homes. No one was hurt in the fire.
Staff with The Downtown Community Safety Partnership came to the scene to help the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. The encampment was destroyed and one neighbouring home sustained minor heat and smoke damage.
