The temporary patio program is returning to restaurants across Brant County for the summer.

In a Thursday news release, the county announced they will be bringing back the program that was introduced last summer to help out the culinary and hospitality industry during the pandemic.

Successful applications will allow businesses to operate their patio on private property year-round and on public property, such as a sidewalk, from May 1 to Oct. 17 of this year.

Restaurant owners are required to diagram their proposed location for the patio, dimensions, and show proof of a liquor license for their application.

Nine restaurants applied to the patio program in 2020, while Brant County says five have already been submitted for this year.