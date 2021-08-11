Temporary fence installed around Prince Albert gazebo after being used 'as a public washroom,' mayor says

The City of Prince Albert has fenced off a downtown gazebo after people used it “as a public washroom,” according to Mayor Greg Dionne.

He said the newly re-painted and lit structure overlooking the river has also been vulnerable to vandalism and the fence serves as a warning to people in the area to not deface public property.

“It just, to me, is so disrespectful and no staff member and the public should have to clean it up or put up with that kind of behaviour. So unfortunately, the clientele that has moved in to the area has brought this about,” said Dionne.

The temporary fence comes after the city “tried everything” over the summer to protect the gazebo, he said, including police and bylaw officers patrolling the area more.

“I hear on Facebook that we have lots of groups that are complaining that we put the fence up – well, I don’t hear their solution. If they have a solution better than that fence on how to protect our property, let me know because I’m willing to listen and to respond.”

Dionne said the fence is not a long-term solution, but that the city is working on getting more help for people facing poverty and addictions and struggling with their mental health.

The city also put up a fence last summer, as well as this summer, around the Margo Fournier Centre in order to protect staff.

When the fence was initially installed, city manager Jim Toye said people were sleeping by the building and leaving used needles in the area.

‘IT’S LIKE A PROTEST’

One woman living on the streets, who said she sleeps in the historic Red River Cart display near the gazebo, said she understands why the city put up the fence – however, she said that behaviour doesn’t reflect all homeless people and that it makes them feel unwanted.

"It's almost like a protest, it is. It's like a protest for us to get the frick off the riverbank and there's no reason. We're a community, we live, we're free. I don't see any reason why we can't do anything anybody else does,” said Marcy Primeau.

“They’ve got screws in there, everything possible for anyone to actually climb (into) that place to get in there, just to have fun.”

She said the gazebo often served as a hangout spot with her friends, but that only one man in particular would spray paint it.

“I think that’s disgusting. Anywhere in Prince Albert, there shouldn’t be any graffiti,” she said.

Primeau, who’s nearing 50 years old, said she’s been homeless in Prince Albert since she was 16. She said she’s had a job on and off, but that her drug and alcohol addiction has taken over her life.

She added that she and her friends have faced a lot of trauma recently due to two deaths within their group.

CITY TO HOST HOMELESSNESS SUMMIT

Dionne said the city is hosting a summit at the end of September to discuss long-term solutions to Prince Albert’s homelessness and addictions problem.

He said this will include agencies that work directly with people struggling, such as the Prince Albert Grand Council and the Friendship Centre, as well as the provincial and federal governments.

“The conference is going to focus on whether it’s an addiction problem, a mental health problem or if it’s homelessness, and that may help us,” he said.

The summit stemmed from Ward 6 Coun. Blake Edwards’ motion at a city council meeting in May to create a working group to address homelessness.

