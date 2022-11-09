Temporary fire station expected in Waverley West in 2023

A temporary fire station is expected to come to Waverley West in 2023.

Coun. Janice Lukes confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying the city is waiting to get a certain truck after the amalgamation of the two stations in St. Boniface.

“They’re waiting for that [truck] to be relinquished, because they are amalgamating two [stations], and that happens in the spring,” she said.

Lukes noted the city has the site for the fire hall on Eaglewood Drive, and is putting in the order for the portable station, which will be used as a temporary station until the new one is built.

She added the city is using a different site for a temporary station, because there will be a lot of construction going on with the recreation campus on Bison Drive where the permanent station will be built.

“They just felt, for the time being, put the temporary one in, get it going, get the majority of the construction at the recreation campus underway, then start the new one,” Lukes said.

Lukes added that once the work is done in the Waverley West area, firefighters and paramedics will use this portable fire station for other situations.

The city councillor’s comments come after CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the city’s 2022 included $3 million for a modular mobile station, which would come ahead of the construction of a permanent station.

The goal of the station is to shorten response times in the area, with officials saying there are not enough resources in south Winnipeg.

An information session on the temporary fire hall will be held on Nov. 16.

- With files from Kimberly Rio Wertman.