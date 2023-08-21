Temporary halt on fuel tax would help people, Manitoba NDP says

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to temporarily suspend the provincial fuel tax.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, it would stop collecting the tax, which costs motorists 14 cents a litre at the pumps.

He says the tax cut would remain as long as inflation remains high, as a way to help people deal with the rising cost of living.

Fuel taxes bring in about $340 million a year, and Kinew says he thinks the tax suspension would last between six and 12 months.

The NDP is also promising to give the Public Utilities Board, the provincial energy regulator, new powers to investigate and regulate retail gasoline prices.

Some provinces, including New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, have been regulating gas prices for more than 15 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.