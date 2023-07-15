Temporary hospital closures in Huron County

Two emergency departments (ED) in Huron County will have reduced hours of operation this weekend.

The ED at the Clinton Public Hospital will be closed Sunday.

It will resume regular hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday.

Additionally, the ED at the Wingham and District Hospital will be closed from 5 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

These closures are due to ongoing healthcare staffing shortages.

Patients are asked to call 9-1-1 if they have a medical emergency, first responders will take you to the nearest open ED.