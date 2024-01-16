Temporary housing to open in St. Stephen, N.B., next month

A temporary housing initiative for people experiencing homelessness in St. Stephen, N.B., is expected to open in late February.

According to a Tuesday news release from the province, the initiative will be located at 24 Happy Valley Road, which is outside the city’s downtown core. The full details on the plan — including utilities, delivery of trailers, and site plans — will be finalized after discussions with immediate neighbours in the next few weeks.

“I understand the situation our province is experiencing with homelessness and the need for action in our community,” said St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern in the release. “I am pleased the province recognizes the urgent need and has worked with the working group to find a suitable location. The challenge was to find a location that best fits the need for the service being provided while mitigating any negative impacts to our residents.”

Last month, St. Stephen declared a local state of emergency regarding homelessness, although the province ended it less than 48 hours later.

“The community gathered together and acted to find a solution that will address the immediate concerns and perhaps even expand to include longer-term housing, which is always our goal,” said Social Development Minister Jill Green in the release.

Anyone struggling with homelessness can call 211 for information on services.

