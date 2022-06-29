Temporary lane reduction scheduled on Brandon's Daly Overpass

Ongoing construction to the Daly Overpass in Brandon requires a temporary lane reduction.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said the traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Princess Avenue to Parker Boulevard starting Monday, July 4, at 6 a.m. This is expected to continue until approximately July 18.

Additionally, southbound vehicles on 18th Street will not be allowed turn left on Rosser Avenue. A temporary detour will be in place on Princess Avenue, 19th St, and Rosser Avenue. Applicable signs will be posted to guide motorists.

“It’s a very important project to Brandon, we’re certainly grateful to the [Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure] that have created this as a priority,” said Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest. “It’s a major thoroughfare for Brandon, and really the provincial connectivity. It connects Highway 10 north and south, so it’s a very significant piece of provincial infrastructure.”

The closure of Pacific Avenue is expected to continue until approximately December 2022.

Plans for the expansion of the bridge from three lanes of traffic to four began in 2020. A spokesperson for the ministry of transportation and infrastructure said they expect interim completion by summer or fall of 2023 and final completion scheduled for summer of 2024.