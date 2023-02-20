Temporary lane restrictions on Wellington Street to begin Tuesday

If you frequent Wellington Street in the downtown core, you might want to change your route on Tuesday as temporary lane restrictions will be in effect in preparation of two major construction projects.

According to the City of London, periodic lane restrictions will begin on Wellington Street between Grey Street and Queens Avenue on Tuesday.

The lane restrictions will be in place to allow for the installation of temporary traffic signals and street lighting in preparation for construction of phase 3 of the Downtown Loop and phase 1 of the Wellington Gateway projects.

The city advises drivers travelling northbound and southbound on Wellington Street to expect delays and to use alternate routes if possible.

Drivers are also encouraged to use navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze to help plan their trip.

Signs will be installed in the area to help guide traffic through the area.

Pedestrian access in the area will be maintained during the project, with sporadic sidewalk restrictions being possible.

Transit riders are advised to check the LTC website for service updates.

Businesses will remain open and accessible during the project.

It is unclear how long the temporary lane restrictions will be in effect for.