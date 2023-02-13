Temporary lane restrictions on Wellington Street to take effect Monday

A heads up for drivers in London, Ont. ahead of your Monday morning commute, as lane restrictions on Wellington Street near King Street will be in effect to allow for preparations for the Downtown Loop and Wellington Gateway construction projects.

According to a release from the City of London, starting Monday, temporary lane restrictions will be in place on Wellington Street, just north of the King Street intersection, to allow for utility relocation in preparation for the Downtown Loop Phase 3 and Wellington Gateway Phase 1 construction projects.

The lane restrictions are expected to be in effect until March 31.

The city advises drivers that anyone travelling northbound on Wellington Street should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes if possible. The city also recommends using Google Maps or Waze to help plan an alternate route.

Signage will be in place to help guide traffic through the area.

Sidewalk restrictions will be in place, and pedestrians will be redirected through a temporary walkway on the east side of Wellington Street.

The city advises transit users that transit stop #1939, located on Wellington Street just south of Dundas Street, will be closed during this time. Transit users taking routes #3, 5, 7, 9, 12, 19 and 106 are advised to catch the bus at Queens Avenue and Clarence Street, and to visit the LTC website to learn about service updates.

Businesses will remain open and accessible during the work.