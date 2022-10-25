Temporary lane restrictions to begin Wednesday morning on Veterans Memorial Parkway
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
Londoners will need to pack their patience during their Wednesday morning commute as lane restrictions on Veterans Memorial Parkway will be in effect due to maintenance work.
According to a press release from the City of London, on Wednesday Veterans Memorial Parkway between Oxford Street East and River Road will have temporarily lane restrictions in place in order to allow for scheduled grass cutting and maintenance.
During the maintenance work, the northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic.
The lane restrictions will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.
-
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices predicted to jump back over $2/LDrivers in Metro Vancouver may notice a price jump at the pumps Thursday as they're predicted to go above $2 per litre.
-
B.C. to make announcement on Indigenous child and family welfareB.C. is scheduled to make an announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare in the province Wednesday.
-
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba expected to vote in new leader of advocacy groupFirst Nations chiefs in Manitoba are expected to vote in a new leader of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs today after the organization removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova ScotiaPeople aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
-
Timmins police looking for arson suspectTimmins police are looking for help with identifying someone in connection to a suspicious shed fire.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in ManitobaMonthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Flu shot appointments open for Toronto residentsAppointments are now open for Toronto residents to book their free flu vaccinations.