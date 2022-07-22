Temporary no-stopping zone in effect in downtown Ottawa ahead of planned protest on Saturday

A temporary no-stopping zone will be in effect in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, as the city prepares for a slow-roll convoy and demonstration in support of farmers protesting the government's new environmental rules in the Netherlands.

Ottawa Bylaw Services says temporary no-stopping signs will be set up in the area of Bronson Avenue in the west, the Rideau Canal in the east, Wellington Street in the north and Laurier Avenue in the south.

"Please find alternative parking, as parking enforcement will commence ticketing and towing on Saturday morning," Ottawa Bylaw said.

Protests are planned in Ottawa and across Canada on Saturday in solidarity with Dutch Farmers.

Freedom Fighters Canada is inviting people to join in a slow-roll from Brockville, Kemptville, Renfrew and Arnprior to downtown Ottawa on Saturday morning. A rally is planned for 2 p.m. at 350 Albert Street, which is the location of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Canada.

Ottawa police issued a statement ahead of the planned protest, but didn't mention the protest by name.

"The Ottawa Police Special Events Section, Police Liaison Team and Neighborhood Resource Team members play a key role in connecting with various protest and Community groups throughout the City of Ottawa," police said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa

"All efforts are made to ensure a safe environment for all demonstrations, by maintaining open lines of communication with all involved. We are committed to ensuring that Charter guaranteed rights and freedoms are upheld, while ensuring that police officers carry out their sworn duties."

Wellington Street remains closed to vehicle traffic between Elgin Street and Bank Street.

"There is zero tolerance for vehicle-based demonstrations or events within the city's designated zone in the downtown core," police said.

"Groups choosing not to respect these designated areas will be met with an immediate police response involving enforcement and comprehensive towing options."

Farmers in Netherlands are protesting plans by the Netherlands government to cut emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50 per cent by 2030. Provincial governments in the Netherlands have been given a year to formulate plans to achieve the goals.

With files from the Associated Press