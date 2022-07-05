Temporary parking lots close in Orillia upsetting downtown business owners

The closure of two temporary parking lots Tuesday in Orillia has frustrated some residents and business owners.

"After two years of the pandemic, we're still trying to regenerate what we've lost in those two years, and now losing two parking spots it's going to affect the whole downtown," said Studabakers Beachside general manager Jenn Harvey.

In 2018, Orillia Council approved creating Municipal Parking Lot 8, located on Mississaga Street East, and Municipal Parking Lot 12, on Centennial Drive, as temporary pay-and-display public parking.

The property was later sold to FRAM Building Group as part of the Waterfront Redevelopment Project.

"While the parking lots were always intended to be temporary until such a time that development occurred on the property, we understand residents and businesses will have grown accustomed to having them available," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Harvey said she's now concerned for her staff, who will be forced to walk farther to get to the restaurant.

"We'll try to eliminate staff parking in the back to leave it open for our customers, but at this time, I don't feel like it's the safest for employees to be walking downtown at 12 or 1 a.m., but we will adjust to what we have to do."

The City encourages residents to use the alternative parking lots in the downtown core or waterfront lots when visiting businesses within the development area.

In a release, the City noted it was also investigating other parking options.

ROAD REROUTING

Adding to the confusion, several key downtown bus routes have been rerouted on Friday and Saturday for the Mariposa Folk Festival.

Mississaga Street East will be closed from Peter Street to the west side of Municipal Lot 5.

To mitigate these road closures, a transit detour and changes to the routes will be implemented.

Additionally, the Laclie route will be adjusted due to the Peter Street closure.

All transit changes can be found on the Orillia Transit website.