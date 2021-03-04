As the weather slowly starts to get a little warmer, the city is helping businesses get ready for the summer.

Winnipeg is extending its temporary registration program which will go through the summer.

Those restaurants and businesses that register will be able to operate a temporary patio between the beginning of April until the end of October.

A new registration form and processing fee will need to be sent and any business that has a temporary patio registration right now will not have that transferred past March 31, 2021.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the application process has become much easier compared to 2020.

"In the past, it was a more time consuming and intensive process. It has absolutely been streamlined," said Bowman. "It's much more simplified for businesses."

Bowman said he expects patio season to be busy this year and he encourages everyone to visit local businesses safely when patios are open.

Restaurants and businesses are encouraged to apply for patios as soon as possible.

Previous summer registration from 2020 will also not carry over.

Last summer, the city said it had over 60 businesses apply for the patio program.

More information can be found on the city's website.