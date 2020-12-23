The first public restrooms in Downtown Winnipeg have opened, giving those experiencing homelessness access to "basic human rights and necessities."

On Tuesday, the city opened three temporary public restrooms at different locations throughout the Downtown area. The restrooms are a part of the City of Winnipeg's first phase of the Places to Go – Public Restroom Strategy.

“The Places to Go Strategy is about profound human dignity and making sure that Winnipeg’s most vulnerable among us have access to basic human rights and necessities," Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks, said in a news release.

These public restrooms are located at:

473 Selkirk Ave.;

26 Osborne St.; and

345 Portage Ave.

Toilet paper is provided and the restrooms will be cleaned a minimum of three times per week.

The city said four more temporary restrooms will be installed at locations on Martha Street and Furby Street in the coming days.

It said End Homelessness Winnipeg and other community stakeholders helped decide where these restrooms will go.

The city said it is putting $50,000 toward the seven temporary restrooms and will be putting $620,000 to build a permanent public restroom in 2021. The money is coming from a Community Response Fund for Vulnerable Populations grant, which aims to give COVID-19 support to vulnerable populations.