Temporary road closure planned for Adelaide Street North
A warning to drivers in east London, as a section of Adelaide Street North will be temporarily closed later this week as work continues on the Adelaide Underpass Project.
According to the City of London, Adelaide Street North between McMahen and Elias streets will be closed starting on Aug. 23 in order to lift the first of two new rail bridges into place for the Adelaide Underpass Project.
The closure is expected to last for 72 hours.
A crane will move part of the existing temporary rail bridge structure and place a new rail bridge piece on the south side of the train tracks. A second closure is planned for late September to lift the remaining rail bridge piece into place on the north side of the tracks.
London Transit routes 16 and 92 will be detoured along Piccadilly Street, William Street and Princess Street during this time.
The Adelaide Underpass Project will see a reconstruction of Adelaide Street North and nearby streets in order to add an underpass beneath the rail tracks, which will allow traffic to continue flowing while trains are crossing.
Additional work will include intersection improvements and wide multi-use paths on both sides of Adelaide Street.
-
Saskatoon great grandmother has been driving school buses for over 45 yearsOrleen Smith has been driving school buses since 1976 and has no plans to retire from the industry.
-
Union accuses CN of tracking employee's location outside of work hours through company-issued deviceThe union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratoriumThe Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
Maley Drive on schedule to reopen at Frood Rd. on Sept. 1Work on creating a final roundabout on the Maley Drive extension is proceeding as scheduled, with the road reopening Sept. 1 and the roundabout being completed in November.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safetyThe family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurantBritish singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon LightfootA city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfiresKing Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after toddler found in car blocking a lane of a Toronto highwayA 28-year-old mother is facing impaired driving charges after she was found blocking highway traffic with her two-year-old in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).