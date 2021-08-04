Temporary road test centre opening in Guelph Monday
A temporary site offering road tests will open in Guelph on Monday.
The new location will allow for more passenger road tests for Class G and G2 licences in areas with high demand.
Oshawa will also have a temporary site opening Monday, with four more others planned in September across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.
"The opening of a temporary Drive Test Centre in Guelph, along with the hiring of additional examiners and extension of hours, are clear examples of the actions our government is taking to clear the road test backlog," Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris said in a news release. “Our comprehensive plan will continue to be safely rolled out so that everyone who needs a road test will be able to book one as soon as possible."
The Guelph location will operate five days a week in August from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will expand to seven days a week in November.
The Oshawa site will operate seven days a week.
Temporary centres will open in Toronto, Hamilton/Niagara, Mississauga/Brampton and York/Durham in September.
Tests can be booked online at DriveTest.ca.
