Temporary road test centre to open in Ottawa on Monday
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation says it will be opening a temporary road test centre in Ottawa this coming Monday.
There is a backlog of more than 550,000 road tests across Ontario because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MTO says the temporary centre in Ottawa is aimed at clearing some of that backlog.
The temporary road test site will open at 3310 McCarthy Road, Unit 1008, on Oct. 18. It will offer class G2 road tests seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Customers will be able to book road tests online at DriveTest.ca beginning Thursday, Oct. 14.
All DriveTest customers will be required to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and complete the COVID-19 customer screening.
This comes after temporary road test centres were opened across the GTA earlier this year to help clear the backlog. It also comes as the DriveTest centre in Renfrew, Ont. is set to shorten its hours. The MTO says the Ottawa site will be able to support drivers from Renfrew, Smiths Falls, Winchester and other surrounding communities.
