Temporary wage increase not sufficient, says Sault PSW
A personal support worker in Sault Ste. Marie says the province's temporary wage hike for PSWs isn't enough to address long-term workplace conditions.
On Monday, the provincial government announced it was extending its $3 wage increase for workers in long-term care homes and other similar facilities to Oct. 31.
But Rachel MacLean, a PSW in Sault Ste. Marie, said the temporary increase doesn't address any of the issues the industry currently is experiencing.
"Understaffing and insufficient training has led to an extremely difficult workload for those of us left," MacLean said. "The current conditions at private long-term care facilities are the reasons why we're seeing such high turnover."
MacLean said low wages is only part of the problem in addressing key issues for PSWs, but isn't anywhere close to being the top priority.
"I'm sure if you asked more workers, yes they'd like higher wages, but they'd mostly want more staffing to help address these working conditions," she said.
-
Mission to update homelessness data underway in Cochrane districtThe province-wide goal of ending homelessness by 2025 requires having the most current data possible on local homeless populations, says the coordinator of the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board's Wednesday point-in-time count.
-
Former London Knight hockey star and NHL player Brandon Prust in trouble over Twitter comment: 'Hope they force you into the sex trade'A former London Knight and one time NHL star has raised the ire of a London women’s agency, among others after a Twitter exchange in which he compared COVID-19 vaccination mandates to the sex trade, and insulted a female twitter user with what many deemed to be an inappropriate and sexist comment
-
17-year-old boy hospitalized after stabbing in Richmond HillA stabbing at a restaurant in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening left a 17-year-old boy seriously wounded, York Regional Police say.
-
'Significant' increase in vaccine registrations and bookings over past 2 days: provinceThe B.C. government says there has been a significant increase in vaccine registrations and bookings for first doses over the past two days, especially among those under age 40.
-
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin to sit out game against the U.S.Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin won't play Thursday against the United States at the world championship after blocking a shot with her chest in a previous game.
-
With last Canadian military flight expected to leave Kabul on Thursday, Afghans plead for helpThe Canadian military will end its mission at Kabul airport on Thursday, as Liberal cabinet minister Maryam Monsef sparked controversy by using the term 'brothers' to challenge the Taliban to protect those left behind.
-
Proposed changes to Winnipeg pet ownership bylaw ruffling feathers of pet ownersProposed changes to Winnipeg's responsible pet ownership bylaw is ruffling some feathers among pet owners who fear their furry, feathered or scaly pets could soon become illegal to own.
-
Get Your Shot: U of A offers prizes to vaccinated studentsStudents attending the upcoming fall semester at the University of Alberta are being rewarded for receiving their COVID-19 vaccination by being entered to win a variety of prizes.
-
'It could be ugly': Alberta's COVID-19 case count climbs, hospitalizations increaseAlberta's hospital beds are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients again and health care professionals say it is coming at a time when there are already staffing challenges and increased pressure on emergency departments.