Temporary wage increase not sufficient, says Sault PSW

A personal support worker in Sault Ste. Marie says the province's temporary wage hike for PSWs isn't enough to address long-term workplace conditions.

On Monday, the provincial government announced it was extending its $3 wage increase for workers in long-term care homes and other similar facilities to Oct. 31.

But Rachel MacLean, a PSW in Sault Ste. Marie, said the temporary increase doesn't address any of the issues the industry currently is experiencing.

"Understaffing and insufficient training has led to an extremely difficult workload for those of us left," MacLean said. "The current conditions at private long-term care facilities are the reasons why we're seeing such high turnover."

MacLean said low wages is only part of the problem in addressing key issues for PSWs, but isn't anywhere close to being the top priority.

"I'm sure if you asked more workers, yes they'd like higher wages, but they'd mostly want more staffing to help address these working conditions," she said.