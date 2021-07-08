Temporary walk-in clinics in Strathmore and Rockyford to offer first dose COVID-19 vaccines

As part of the ongoing effort to immunize more Albertans against COVID-19, Alberta Health Services has scheduled two pop-up vaccination clinics east of Calgary.

First dose vaccines will be available without an appointment next week at temporary clinics in the village of Rockyford and the town of Strathmore.

Wednesday, July 14: 408 Serviceberry Trail, Rockyford, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 15: Strathmore Civic Centre (120 Brent Blvd. Strathmore), 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Each clinic will have 300 doses of mRNA vaccine.

Eligible recipients are encouraged to bring their health care card and government-issued photo identification. Face masks will be required at both clinics.

Alberta Health Services says the locations of these and all pop-up vaccine clinics are selected to address areas where vaccination rates are not as high. The clinics are designed to increase access to vaccines and remove potential barriers for those wanting to be vaccinated.

For details regarding vaccines visit Alberta Health Services – COVID-19 Vaccine.