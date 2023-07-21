Temporary water line welcomed by resilient business owners: 'Alma is in fact open for business'

Business owners in Alma, New Brunswick, are hoping a temporary solution to their water issues will encourage people to visit the tourist community.

Alma has been under a boil water advisory since July 5, but some relief is in sight.

A temporary water line about a kilometre long has been connected from Fundy National Park's water system to Alma's to help reduce the strain on supply.

A system of pipes on loan from the City of Dieppe have been connected to the park’s water system, which will supply water to parts of the community.

While it's not a permanent solution, it should provide some relief to an area visited by around 200,000 tourists every year.

Village of Fundy Albert Mayor Robert Rochon said by reducing some of the demand it will allow Alma’s well time to recover.

“Our hope is no later than Monday of next week we’ll have the water in service,” said Rochon.

That’s good news for Alma Lobster Shop owner Catherine MacDonald, who said there's no reason not to come for a visit.

“We haven't run out of water, we're low on water, so we've had to boil our water. But all of the businesses in Alma are resilient. Everything is open. Everybody is serving everybody. Their washrooms are open to everyone and we are ecstatic that we'll have more water,” said MacDonald. “There’s no reason to hesitate to come to Alma.”

Kris Kelley, the owner of two Airbnbs and Timber & Tides Mercantile in Alma, agrees.

“This is fantastic news. It doesn’t solve our problems for sure, but it certainly buys us a little bit of time until we can get things sorted out,” said Kelley. “Our water demand has outstripped our supply.”

Kelley said tourist numbers in Alma are down significantly this year and he thinks it’s a combination of the water issue and the weather.

He was quick to credit village CAO Hanna Downey for her efforts in trying to find a solution to the water problem.

“It’s really welcome,” said Kelley.

Kelley said he tries to give guests a heads up about the water issues before they arrive and he’s supplying as much bottled water as they care to consume.

“It’s not cheap,” said Kelley. “It’s problematic.”

Like MacDonald, he said Alma is resilient.

“We’ve been in the tourist industry since Fundy National Park opened its doors. We will carry on,” said Kelley. “Alma is in fact open for business.”

Rochon is aware the constant boil water advisories is putting a strain on businesses.

“Unfortunately, it's been a perennial problem for the community of Alma. We're working to find a permanent solution that will eliminate that entirely,” said Rochon.

Rochon says a portion of the community will get their water from the park while the remainder will get it from the existing system.

The mayor says it's possible the boil water advisory can be lifted before the end of the summer.

Park Canada spokesperson Julie Ouellette said they do not anticipate any impact to its water system or service to visitors, but they will monitor the situation.

“While the Village of Fundy Albert is the responsible operator for the distribution, we will be monitoring our water system to ensure water levels remain in balance for our visitors’ usage,” said Ouellette in a statement to CTV News. “Alma residents and businesses are being asked to continue to reduce water consumption in any way they can.”

The pipe system will be in place until the end of the tourism season. It will then be decommissioned in the fall.

MacDonald said there’s plenty of appeal to her seaside community.

“There’s lots to see. It’s a gem. It’s a hidden gem almost because when you walk the beaches you don’t see thousands of people,” said MacDonald. “The weather is wonderful. The water is warm.”

