Temporary weekend closures hits Chesley, Ont. emergency room

Staffing shortages at the Chesley, Ont. area hospital will lead to some closures for its emergency department over the weekend.

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre announced that closures are due to a number of unexpected nursing staff absences.

The closures started on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will repeat Saturday evening, going into Sunday morning.

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre is diverting patients to its nearest hospitals, with Hannover the closest, being 19 kilometres away.