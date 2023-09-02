Temporary West Kelowna RCMP officers execute warrants, seize weapons

Mounties in West Kelowna say though their attention remains focused on the McDougall Creek wildfire, officers from other jurisdictions temporarily assigned to their detachment have picked up the slack.

Officers assigned to West Kelowna by the RCMP E Division Emergency Operations Centre executed search warrants and seized illicit drugs and dangerous weapons on Friday, according to a news release from West Kelowna RCMP.

"While partnering with police officers in West Kelowna, a team of police officers identified the suspect of a break and enter to a large storage unit that had occurred a few weeks prior," the release reads.

"The team quickly prepared and executed two search warrants, which resulted in the recovery of dozens of stolen identification cards and credit cards."

Later in the day, officers witnessed suspicious behaviour near a roadblock on Westside Road, police said.

They began an investigation, seizing a handgun, "a variety of illicit drugs" and "a significant amount of money" from two suspects, police said.

“Police officers from all over the province are assisting the Kelowna Regional Detachment during this challenging time," said Cpl. Judith Bertrand, in the release.

"It is impressive to witness the commitment and the dedication of these officers to keep our community safe. We are very grateful."