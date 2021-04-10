Ten cases of COVID-19 at Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart in Ottawa since Wednesday

Three employees at the College Square Loblaws have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Meantime, two employees at a Real Canadian Superstore in Orleans have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

They are among 10 cases of COVID-19 involving employees at Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart in Ottawa reported since Wednesday.

On Friday, Loblaw reported three team members at the Loblaws at 1980 Baseline Road tested positive for coronavirus. The last day the team members worked was on March 27, 31 and April 1.

Loblaw reported that two team members at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4270 Innes Road tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the team members worked was on March 29 and April 6.

Loblaw posts all reported cases of COVID-19 involving employees on its website.

A team member at the Loblaws at 100 McArthur Road tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The last day the employee worked at the store was on March 28.

On Thursday, Loblaw reported an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1559 Alta Vista Drive tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was on April 2.

On Wednesday, the company announced an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2301 Tenth Line Road tested positive for COVID-19. The employee's last day of work was April 3.

Loblaw also reported an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1469 Merivale Road and an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1309 Carling Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.

Sobeys

Sobeys reported on Friday that an employee at the store at 5150 Innes Road tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was March 31.